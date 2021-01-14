Woman pleads guilty for 2018 murder of her sister

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was sentenced Jan. 14 after pleading guilty to killing her sister in 2018.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said 60-year-old Sylvia Brown shot and killed her sister Brenda Brown on Sept. 15, 2018.

Brown said the incident was intended to be a murder-suicide.

They say Brown went from pleading not-guilty to guilty after negotiating a deal between her public defender and the attorney’s office.

As part of the negotiation, the state amended the charge of Murder 1st Degree to Murder 2nd degree.

The defendant also pled guilty to Armed Criminal Action.

The state and defense agreed to a sentencing recommendation of 20 years for Murder and 3 years for Armed Criminal Action to be served at the same time.

The judge accepted the plea.

“I am sorry to cause so much pain,” Sylvia Brown said. “I love my sister.”