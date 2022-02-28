Woman pleads guilty to murders of Maryland Heights father, toddler son

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 25-year-old woman admitted in St. Louis County Court to her role in the 2018 slaying of a father and his toddler son.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcolm Mathis III were found stabbed to death at a home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue on the evening of Feb. 15, 2018. The slain father’s 4-year-old daughter and mother-in-law were badly injured during the gruesome attack but survived.

“The stabbing deaths of Mr. Mathis and his toddler son were among the most despicable and gruesome murders ever committed in St. Louis County,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Onyai Turner

Police arrested Traveon Sims, the older Mathis’ nephew, in connection with the murders. Sims admitted to stabbing the children and the mother-in-law and then waited for Malcolm Mathis II to arrive home before attacking him.

Sims’ girlfriend, Onyai Turner, waited outside while the murders occurred and entered the home a short time later. She was charged as an accomplice.

Sims pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Turner will be sentenced on Friday, April 29.