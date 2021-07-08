Woman pushed out of van then hit by truck in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was rushed to the hospital after a truck hit her early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police at about 12:30 a.m. they saw someone push the woman out of a van onto the street at North Grand Boulevard at Enright Avenue. That person drove off. A few minutes later, a truck hit that woman and that driver also took off.

Her condition is not available at this time.

