Woman pushed out of van then hit by truck in Grand Center neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was rushed to the hospital after a truck hit her early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police at about 12:30 a.m. they saw someone push the woman out of a van onto the street at North Grand Boulevard at Enright Avenue. That person drove off. A few minutes later, a truck hit that woman and that driver also took off.

Her condition is not available at this time.

Breaking Overnight: A woman was injured after she was pushed out of a van and then run over by a truck on N Grand Blvd around 12:30 this morning in St Louis Missouri pic.twitter.com/7kFsCBVSfB — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 8, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.