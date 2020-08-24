Woman recovers from near-fatal accident accepts new position with Annie Malone days after

ST. LOUIS – Vanessa Townsend is truly for the community. The University City High School graduate is a youth mentor, activist, brand developer, and community service leader. If you were to meet Townsend, her bright smile, chipper personality, and go-getter attitude may surprise you if you knew her story.

You could say Townsend did not have the ideal childhood. She found herself homeless on multiple occasions – in and out of shelters and childcare centers. While she was dealing with teenage pregnancy her mother was sent to the state penitentiary for a five-year sentence.

Friends, extended family, teachers, and child protective personnel did their best to support Townsend, but in reality, she had to learn to take care of herself from a young age.

“I remember people in high school thinking I wouldn’t really have a bright future or do much with my life because of my circumstances, but I really just used all of that doubt as motivation to make something of my life,” said Townsend.

Townsend was able to put herself through college where she studied human services. She found passion and purpose in trying to help young boys and girls not just survive similar situations she experienced as a child but thrive through them.

She began working at Better Family Life as a social worker and picked up part-time jobs to help support her and her two children at the time. She has always been a woman on a mission, and her mission at this stage of life was to create a better life for her family and help build a better St. Louis.

She started her own business, Vanessa Townsend LLC, where she works with small businesses and entrepreneurs as a brand and community outreach advisor. She then teamed up with her good friend Koran Bolden of Bold Moves Worldwide and began efforting fundraisers for local nonprofits.

Townsend and Bolden helped raise over $80,000 for the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Virtual Parade this past May. Fast forward to now, Annie Malone offered Townsend a position with their organization as the Director of Community Outreach and Development.

On August 9, the day before she was scheduled to begin her new position at Annie Malone, a reckless driver ran a red light on the intersection of 376 and Berwyn Drive and crashed into the side of her car. She maneuvered her car to try and avoid the contact, but Moline Acres police say if she had turned her car slightly further to the right the collision would have been fatal.

“I thought I was on fire but actually it was the airbags that deployed and burned me. So, I had like second and third-degree burns all the way up on my right side. I just remember waking up,” said Townsend.

Her body was bruised, sore, and she still meets with a burn specialist on a regular basis for treatment, but at least she has her life – something she is not taking for granted.

She is healing, but not even a near-fatal crash could slow her down. She has since returned to her new position at Annie Malone and has made it her mission to serve the community she once was.

“Someone cared enough about me when I was at my lowest – homeless, pregnant, not knowing what I was going to do with my life – to help get me in the position you see me in today,” said Townsend. “It would be selfish of me to be in this space and not go back to the very community that helped me and pull somebody else up.”

Townsend is a perfect example of it’s not how many times you get knocked down but how many times you get back up.

“I could have just quit. I didn’t. I kept going, and I used those things as tools that I need today to keep pushing.” Police say the driver who hit Townsend left the scene of the accident on foot and has not been caught. If you have any information on the accident you are encouraged to call Moline Acres Police Department at 314-868-2433.