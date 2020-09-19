Woman sentenced for buying bullets used in killings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for buying the bullets used in a shooting that left two dead and led to another killing one day later.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old Nyadia Burden, of Springfield, was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Burden wasn’t present during a Nov. 1, 2018, shooting in which Josh Hampton and Steven Marler were killed and two others were wounded. But she was spotted on surveillance video one day earlier purchasing the bullets with the alleged gunman, Luis Perez, who is awaiting trial.

Police say the violence continued the next day when Perez killed an accomplice.