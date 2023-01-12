ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County woman who had been found guilty of running from police and striking a pedestrian with her car appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was convicted on Nov. 2, 2022, of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. Jurors acquitted her of one count of leaving the scene of an accident. At the time, the jury recommended Sakanovic get three years in prison for armed criminal action, two years for the assault charge, and 30 days in jail for resisting arrest.

A St. Louis judge sentenced Sakanovic to three years, ruling that the three sentences should run concurrently.

Sakanovic was driving a stolen SUV on the night of Sept. 5, 2019, when she hit a 20-year-old SLU student at S. Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue. The victim suffered serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

During the trial, Sakanovic testified that she was not driving the SUV at the time.