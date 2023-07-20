ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A judge sentenced a woman to 23 years in prison in connection with a crash that injured a St. Charles County deputy last year.

Tiffany Kanzler, 29, of Florissant, Missouri, was sentenced nearly two months after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of an officer and other felony charges.

According to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 5, 2022, authorities pulled over a vehicle around Interstate 70 and Fifth Street. When officers approached the vehicle, two people inside the car did not roll down their windows. Police tried to gain compliance from the two inside for nearly 25 minutes before asking them to leave their vehicle.

Investigators say, after that, Kanzler said “I’m not playing this game.” She proceeded to run into a St. Charles County police vehicle and strike a deputy at the scene. The deputy suffered serious injuries.

Authorities eventually found 40 fentanyl pills and a weapon inside the vehicle, leading to the arrests of Kanzler and Aaron Walker. A judge previously sentenced Walker to 14 years in prison in connection with the case.