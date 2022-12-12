JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for a Missouri Lottery player and her family after claiming a $50,000 prize from a recent Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Brookwood Center in Fenton. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the red Powerball, for the Nov. 23 drawing.

The player checked her numbers the following day and discovered she was a winner.

“I was super shocked!” she said. “I’ve never won anything in my whole life.”

The winning numbers for the Nov. 23 drawing were 1-2-31-39-66, and 25 being the Powerball number.

The winner plans to use the money to buy Christmas presents for her children.

The Powerball prize for Monday night’s drawing is anticipated to be $124 million. If the Powerball jackpot is won, the “Jackpot Reset” offer will be launched, which would provide players who purchase three Powerball plays on a single ticket with a free $2 Powerball ticket.