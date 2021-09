ST. LOUIS - The Paula Sims case captivated the nation when police found she’d killed her two baby girls and lied about it back in the late 80s. Though serving a life sentence, she’s now being considered for early release because of a new Illinois law that gives women a chance for a re-sentencing hearing if they suffered from a maternal mental illness.

Paula Sims spoke from her prison, Logan Correctional Center North of Springfield, Illinois. Two psychologists also testified about why they thought she should be released.