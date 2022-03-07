Woman shot and killed in Downtown St. Louis Saturday, man in custody

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Downtown St. Louis.

Police arrested the 43-year-old man about six blocks away from where the shooting happened along Washington Avenue and North 4th Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The man is accused of shooting 48-year-old Lisa Cannaday in the stomach, according to the Post-Dispatch. Investigators are calling the shooting a domestic incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News