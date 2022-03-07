Woman shot and killed in Downtown St. Louis Saturday, man in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Downtown St. Louis.

Police arrested the 43-year-old man about six blocks away from where the shooting happened along Washington Avenue and North 4th Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The man is accused of shooting 48-year-old Lisa Cannaday in the stomach, according to the Post-Dispatch. Investigators are calling the shooting a domestic incident.

