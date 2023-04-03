FESTUS, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting between two women Friday. Evidence is being handed over to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for potential charges. No charges have been filed by Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South 5th Street in Festus at around 11:30 p.m. on March, 31, to investigate a report of a person being shot. They were met by a 40-year-old woman, who told them she shot another woman while being assaulted.

First responders tried to save the 41-year-old woman but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old woman was taken into police custody for questioning and was released. This case is still under investigation and prosecutors are reviewing evidence that includes video recordings.