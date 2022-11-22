ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.

According to reports, this happened on the 1200 block of South 14th street, just south of downtown. Officers got the call about 11:15 p.m. There were at least 40 evidence markers at the scene, which typically indicates shell casings.

At this point, police have not released the age of the victim. Investigators were looking at a car in a nearby parking lot, but it’s unclear what if any connection the vehicle might have to the killing.

No suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.