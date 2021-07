ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in the Mark Twain neighborhood on the night of the Fourth of July.

Police said she was shot just before 11:30 p.m. on Ruskin Avenue at Harney Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

UPDATE: 7/4/2021 11:20:00PM

5400 Ruskin ——-Homicide

Female victim of a shooting. Not conscious or breathing. Victim is deceased. Homicide requested. — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 5, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.