ST. LOUIS – One person is in custody following a shooting at a Family Dollar store that hospitalized a woman.

The shooting took place just before 4:10 p.m. at the Family Dollar on North Florissant Avenue near St. Louis Avenue, in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Police claim the victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her face. She was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.