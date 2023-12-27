ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night in Velda City.

According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lexington Avenue.

Officers found the victim, an adult female, at that location with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police arrested a man at the scene.

The county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.