Woman shot following domestic disturbance in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 34-year-old man shot his 52-year-old mother Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene where a deputy fired his weapon, striking the man, according to authorities.

The suspect and the woman were taken to hospitals for gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No deputies were injured.

The pistol used by the suspect was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.