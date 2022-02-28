Woman shot in an altercation at Pin-Up Bowl in Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot while at the Pin-Up Bowl in the Delmar Loop late Sunday night.

Police said shots were fired at 11:56 p.m. when an altercation started in the Pin-Up Bowl. It continued outside to the front of the business. The suspects then began shooting at each other. Then they entered their vehicles and fled the scene.

While officers were at the scene located at 6191 Delmar Boulevard, they found out a victim had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She was shot in the back while at the Pin-Up Bowl incident. She was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.