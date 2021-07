ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night in St. Louis.

The shooting took place near the corner of Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue in the Kingshighway West Neighborhood just before 8 p.m.

The woman is being treated at an area hospital.

Police have not yet released information about the victim or her condition.

