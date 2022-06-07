ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday morning in north St. Louis

The shooting happened at approximately 4:23 a.m. in the 5000 block of Davison in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. When first responders arrived at the scene, the woman was not conscious and not breathing.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

