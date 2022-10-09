Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.

According to reports, the victim was standing in front of a home located on the 1400 of Chouteau Avenue around 11:32 p.m. as she was waiting for a friend. Suddenly after, she would feel pain in her right leg and saw that she had been shot. The woman is unsure about where the shot came from. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed to be in stable condition.

No further information has been released. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.