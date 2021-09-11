Woman shot in her legs in St. Louis, 3 other victims reported no injuries

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old woman was shot in her legs Friday night in St. Louis.

The incident happened in the 100 block of E. Catalan Street around 11:47 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

Police said three men in their mid-20s were standing next to their parked when two men fired shots at them. The other victims were not injured.

The vehicle did sustain ballistic damage, according to police. The suspects are described as being 23-25 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, and thin to medium builds with dark complexions.

One suspect had long black dreadlocks and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing.