ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Kingshighway Boulevard at Bircher Boulevard near I-70.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made. It is also unknown what led to the shooting.

8/24/2021 1:29:00AM

Kingshighway/Bircher

SHOOTING

Adult female victim shot in the side, conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/IuxVijjNL2 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 24, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.