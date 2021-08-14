Woman shot in neck, suspect taken into custody

ST. LOUIS – A 33-year-old woman was shot in her neck Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Chouteau around 4:40 p.m. She was transported to an area hospital where she was listed as being in critical, stable condition.

Police said the victim and suspect got into an argument about personal matters that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim. She shot back and struck the suspect’s vehicle as she drove away.

The suspect drove to the 4500 block of Page Boulevard where she contacted police and was taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.