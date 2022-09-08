ST. LOUIS – Police are on the scene where a woman was shot in the chest Thursday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of North Grand Boulevard in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police said they found the woman inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She is not conscious or breathing. The victim’s vehicle was located in an alleyway on the side of a building.

Police said there were three bullet holes in the back window. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department requested the homicide squad to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will give updates to this story as more information becomes available.