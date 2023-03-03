Police are on the scene at Schnucks in St

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting at a Schnucks parking lot Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the St. Peters Police Department said a 52-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery in the Schnucks parking lot on Jungermann Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is suffering severe injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Hyundai SUV. Police said they believe there were other occupants in the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.