ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the head early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 12:20 a.m. along Church Road at Theobald Street. When police arrived, the woman was unconscious and barely breathing. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

