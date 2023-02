ST. LOUIS – A woman was hospitalized Monday after being shot in her leg.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Sarah Avenue, between Delmar Boulevard and Enright Avenue.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.