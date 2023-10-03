WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A woman was shot Monday evening while lying on her bed at her home in Webster Groves, police say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Tuxedo Boulevard.

The Webster Groves Police Department says the victim was on her bed, and at some point, she was shot in the arm. The victim was rushed to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not disclose the victim’s age.

Investigators say four shots were fired into the home, one of which struck the victim. No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any relevant information in this case, contact the Webster Groves Criminal Investigations Unit at 314-963-5419 or 314-963-540.