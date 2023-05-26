An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot at a south St. Louis apartment Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two people, one man and one woman, were fatally shot at a south St. Louis apartment complex Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Lindenwood Avenue near the Northampton neighborhood.

When police arrived to the scene, both victims were found deceased at the scene from at least one gunshot. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim’s, suspect information, or any potential motives in the shooting.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

