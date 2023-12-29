ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday near Dr. Martin Luther King Dr & North Kingshighway Blvd., near the border of the Kingshighway West and East neighborhoods.

Investigators say the victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not disclosed the victim’s age or name.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.