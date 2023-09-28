ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot Thursday evening in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter near a White Castle amid the investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but police say the victim was shot in the head and died from her injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not yet made any arrests.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.