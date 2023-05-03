ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Marriott parking garage in downtown St. Louis.

Police said the woman was shot several times at the parking garage on North 9th Street and Washington Avenue. What led up to the shooting is unknown.

The garage was closed for about two hours as no cars were allowed in or out.

William Johnson, a valet who was parking cars at the time of the shooting, said the shooting was “scary” but that it wouldn’t stop him from working.

This is the second fatal shooting downtown in a week. Last week, a man was killed in broad daylight at Kiener Plaza.

This is a developing story. FOX will give an update as more information becomes available.