ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Ashbrook Drive in the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Investigators say a woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Police believe the victim knew the gunman and that an altercation happened before the shooting. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect or victim.

If you have any information relevant to this case, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).