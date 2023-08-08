ST. LOUIS – A woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after she was shot, then reportedly thrown from a car on Interstate 70 during rush hour in St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Shreve Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police responded to a call for assistance at that location and noticed a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim told police she was shot by her child’s father, and later thrown from a vehicle.

Investigators have not disclosed what might have led up to the shooting. The suspect is a 29-year-old man who has not yet been arrested or charged.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.