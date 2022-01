ST. LOUIS – It was the decade when the St. Louis Cardinals football team was good and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team was not so good. Bellbottoms, tie-dye, and disco were the rage. Here are a few other things only people growing up in the 1970s would know about St. Louis.

The burger chain was a popular spot for St. Louis area families and was eventually bought by Hardee's in 1982. The chain had two beloved mascots, Burger Chef and his sidekick Jeff. The restaurant came with its own "Works Bar" where customers could add their own toppings to the hamburgers.