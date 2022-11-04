ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old woman was shot in the back Friday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened on North Broadway and Gustav Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood. Police said the woman was driving down the street when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. It’s unknown who fired the shot.

