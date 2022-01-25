Woman stabbed at Maryland Heights hotel early Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was stabbed at a hotel in Maryland Heights early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened at about 5:30 a.m. at the Extended Stay of America located on Lackland Road. One person is in custody. The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials said this was a domestic violence incident. Crime scene tape blocked off the back of the hotel.

