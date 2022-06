ST. LOUIS – A woman was stabbed Thursday night by a man who was trying to steal her purse.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near North Kingshighway. Police said the woman fought back. The attacker stabbed her in the chest, arm, and back. She is recovering in the hospital.

The woman’s attacker has been arrested. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.