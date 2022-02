ST. LOUIS – Someone stabbed a woman early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. when two women got into an argument along Gravois at Eichelberger. The attacker was arrested. The victim went to the hospital with critical injuries. It is unknown at this time what led to the fight.

