ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone fatally stabbed a woman in south St. Louis City.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity, but say she was in her 60s. She was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Weber Road.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for service in the area, then found the victim deceased inside a home.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, and no suspect information is available at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.