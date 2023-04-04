ST. LOUIS – One woman stole an ambulance after medical crews responded to a “sick case” over the weekend in St. Louis.

A 37-year-old woman is accused of stealing the ambulance and driving it through the City of St. Louis before she was stopped by the Sauget Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Medical crews responded to the Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown. As one medic approached her, the woman did not respond to any questions. Instead, she started running toward the ambulance while it was running and drove it through St. Louis.

After communication among local agencies, the Sauget Police Department apprehended the woman. She was sent to a hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the investigation over the stolen ambulance.