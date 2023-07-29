FENTON, MO. — A woman is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Fenton. St. Louis County Police say the fatal collision happened in the 100 block of Gravois Bluffs Circle. She was walking across the parking lot when she was stuck by the vehicle.

Fenton officers arrived at Gravois Bluffs Plaza to find that a woman had been struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she died. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Officers have not yet identified the victim. Police are say they will share more details about this incident as the investigation continues.