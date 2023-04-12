ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis County.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said just after 5:30 p.m. they received a call about a robbery at a QuikTrip in the 2000 block of Union Road, located in Mehlville.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman lying in the parking lot. They claimed that a car suspected of being involved in the robbery had hit the woman, causing serious injuries.

The description of the vehicle is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.