ST. LOUIS County, Mo. -A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., the crash occurred at the intersection of Lemay Ferry and Buckley roads in south county. The police said the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Accident Reconstruction is on the scene.

It’s unclear if the driver who hit the woman stayed on the scene. There’s limited information at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.