ST. LOUIS – A driver fatally struck and killed a woman Friday night in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.

Investigators say a woman was driving southbound on Shreve Avenue when she sideswiped a parked car and hit a woman standing at the driver’s door of the car. The driver then hit another parked car, causing her car to overturn.

A 61-year-old woman died in the collision. The driver was also hospitalized with injuries. No names have been released in the investigation, and It’s unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.