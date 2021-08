CAHOKIA, Ill. - A dream come true for Nova West who says she just needed an opportunity. Now she's doing the same thing for young people from the Metro East interested in aviation. She created Minorities in Aviation with a mission in mind.

“My objective is to close the gap on the number of minorities in aviation and technological industries,” West said. She started her aviation journey in the U.S. Marine Corps working as an electrician on helicopters where noticed something along the way.