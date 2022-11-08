ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe.

The Ferguson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled their Endangered Person Advisory for Karrena Cummings.

Cummings, 21, was abducted around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road.

A Ferguson police spokesperson said Cummings’ alleged abductor, Chance Costello, was no longer wanted by police but did not offer other specifics.

