Woman to serve 13 years in prison after running over another woman with car

ST. LOUIS – A 33-year-old woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after running over another woman with her car outside a home in July 2017.

Britteny Lewis was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. During the trial on Oct. 27, witnesses testified that Lewis followed the victim to Berkeley from Elmo’s Love Lounge where they had an altercation, according to a press release.

A friend of the victim drove her away from the situation. When he noticed Lewis was following them, he stopped at the home of another friend in Berkeley. Lewis then ran over the victim with her car and fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

“Everyone is a loser in this case – the defendant is going to prison and the victim suffered serious injuries and trauma that cause her pain to this day,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

“People need to make better decisions and solve their disputes peacefully. No one should suffer a violent assault with a deadly weapon – or go to prison – over an argument at Elmo’s Love Lounge.”

In order to be eligible for parole, Lewis must serve 85 percent of the sentence.