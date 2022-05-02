JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Jefferson County, Missouri.

The second-alarm fire started at about 3 a.m. at 1 East Lakewood Drive. Neighbors said an elderly woman lives at this address, but authorities can’t find her. High Ridge Fire District Captain John Barton said fire investigators, sheriff’s department detectives, and the state fire marshal’s office have all been notified of the situation in order “to try to get some confirmation on whether or not this individual was home at the time or if she may be somewhere else.”

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.