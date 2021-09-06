Woman visiting SC from Missouri dies in pontoon boat wreck

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old woman from Missouri has been killed in a boat wreck while visiting her family.

Investigators said two boats crashed around 7 p.m. Sunday on Lake Keowee in Oconee County. The coroner’s office identified the woman killed as Paige Elizabeth Morrow from Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators say she was visiting her family in Pickens County and was a passenger on a pontoon boat.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat wreck and hasn’t released additional details.